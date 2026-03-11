<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at the Kadaba Police Station following an alleged illegal blasting incident during well construction work at Ramakunja village.</p><p>According to the complaint, the accused, Somashekhar, who owns land at Kampa in Ramakunja village, had begun digging a well on his property. To break the rocks inside the well, he had assigned the work to another accused, Shivarama, a resident of Kodimbala village.</p><p><br>Shivarama reportedly made preparations to blast rocks inside the well using explosives. However, local residents in the vicinity noticed the preparations and went to the site, warning him not to carry out the blast as there were houses nearby and it could endanger lives and property. They advised him to refrain from using <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/explosives">explosives</a>.</p>.Mangaluru: Cops seize 4,175 litres of illegally stored diesel in Belthangady .<p>Despite the warning, Shivarama proceeded with the blast using explosives. As a result, cracks reportedly developed on the wall of a nearby house.</p><p><br>Based on the complaint, the Kadaba Police Station registered a case under Sections 288 and 3(5) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a>, 2023 and Section 9(B) of the Explosives Act, 1884. Police have taken up further investigation into the incident. </p>