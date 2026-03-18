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Illegal cattle slaughter busted in Mangaluru; 205 kg beef seized

The operation was carried out under the guidance of ACP Shrikant and PI Saleem Abbas, with PSI Srikala of Panambur Police Station.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:06 IST
MangaluruArrestcattle

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