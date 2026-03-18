<p>The Police have uncovered an illegal cattle slaughter operation near Badria Juma Masjid in Kasba Bengre village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>taluk.</p><p>Acting on credible information, a police team conducted a raid at around 9:15 am on Wednesday at a shed constructed on the banks of the Phalguni River, located behind the house of a man identified as Ahmed. </p><p>The operation was carried out under the guidance of ACP Shrikant and PI Saleem Abbas, with PSI Srikala of Panambur Police Station, said commissioner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH.</p>.Mangaluru: Police seize house used for Illegal cow slaughter.<p>During the raid, police found that 4–5 individuals had gathered at the spot and were allegedly involved in the illegal slaughter of cattle. </p><p>The team rescued nine cattle that had been tied up for slaughter and seized 205 kg of beef that had already been processed and stored for sale. Equipment used for slaughter was also confiscated.</p><p>The accused have been identified as Kabir alias Petha Kabir, a resident of Kasba Bengre, Badru alias Badruddin from Jokatte, along with three others. All the suspects fled the scene during the raid. The commissioner said a special team has been formed to trace and apprehend them. </p><p>A case has been registered at Panambur Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 4, 7, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway.</p>