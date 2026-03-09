<p>Udupi: Officials seized 400 kg of rice meant for the government’s Anna Bhagya scheme during a raid conducted at Harakeri in Bijoor village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/byndoor">Byndoor </a>taluk.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Food Inspector Vinay Kumar of Byndoor taluk, a tip-off was received about illegal storing of rice distributed under the Anna Bhagya scheme in Bijoor. Acting on the information, officials conducted a raid. During the operation, the suspects — Abdul Majeed and Aisha Wasim — were found allegedly storing rice in a three-wheeler goods vehicle. The rice, meant to be distributed free of cost under the government's scheme, was allegedly procured from unknown sources and stored with the intention of selling it at a higher price.</p>.Rice meant for distribution under Anna Bhagya seized in Karnataka's Harakeri village .<p>Officials seized 15 polythene bags containing a total of 400 kg of rice valued at Rs 9,200. The seized rice has been kept at the Tallur TAMPMC warehouse.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Byndoor police have registered a case under Sections 3, 6, and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and further investigation is underway.</p>