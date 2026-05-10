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Illegally stored 680 kg of rice meant to be distributed under PDS seized in Bantwal taluk

During the inspection, officials found 15 bags of rice loaded in autorickshaw parked in the courtyard of a house.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 10:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBantwal

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