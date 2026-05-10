Illegally stored 680 kg of rice meant to be distributed under PDS seized in Bantwal taluk

<p>Mangaluru: Officials seized 679.38 kg of rice meant to be distributed under a public distribution system allegedly stored illegally in an autorickshaw at Shivaji Nagar in Vittal Kasaba village of Bantwal taluk. </p><p>According to the complaint filed by Food Inspector A Prashanth Shetty (47) of Bantwal taluk, officials received information that rice had been illegally stocked in an autorickshaw at Shivaji Nagar. Acting on the tip-off, the food inspector, along with office staff and Vittal Police Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna and his team, visited the spot.</p>.CPI(M) to hold protest in Mangaluru against tie up of govt hospitals with private medical colleges on May 14.<p>During the inspection, officials found 15 bags of rice loaded in autorickshaw parked in the courtyard of a house.</p><p>When questioned, the accused, identified as Ali Akbar (40), a resident of Vittal Kasaba village, allegedly admitted to illegally storing the rice bags.</p><p>On verification, the officials found that the 15 plastic bags contained a total of 679.38 kg of ration rice valued at approximately Rs 23,098.</p><p>The seized rice and vehicle were taken into custody for further legal action. Vittal police have registered a case under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Section 18 of the Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2016. Further investigation is underway. </p>