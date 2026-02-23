Menu
IMSC Off-Road Trophy 2026 to be held on March 28, 29 in Mangaluru

The event takes on a festive air as Mangaluru-based IMS Motorsport celebrates an illustrious 25 years in motorsport, proudly hosting its milestone 400th event.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 09:43 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 09:43 IST
