<p>IMSC<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/motorsports"> Motorsport</a> is all set to organise the IMSC Off-Road Trophy 2026, a national-level competition, at Oddur Farm in Ganjimutt, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>, on March 28 and 29.</p><p>The event takes on a festive air as Mangaluru-based IMS Motorsport celebrates an illustrious 25 years in motorsport, proudly hosting its milestone 400th event. “We expect participation from more than 200 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vehicles">vehicles</a> and a spectator turnout exceeding 5000 across the two-day event,” said Secretary Ashwin Naik.</p><p>The IMSC off-road event will be held in 11 competitive categories across two days. On Day 1 (March 28), the categories are Ladies, Junior, Masters, Jimny, Thar 2020, SUV, Stock <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diesel">Diesel</a>, and Stock Petrol. On March 29, the categories are Modified Petrol, Modified Diesel, and Open Class (expected to be the most anticipated category). Participants will compete for cash prizes, trophies, and goodies worth a total prize pool of Rs 15 lakh, he added.</p><p>Reaching 25 years in motorsport and celebrating the 400th event is a proud moment for the club.</p><p>“The Off-Road Trophy has always been about passion, skill, and the roar of engines. The Oddur farm has mountainous terrain and flat roads for the off-road event,” he explained.</p><p><strong>Arrive and drive facility</strong></p><p>Naik said that the 'arrive and drive' facility will be offered for the women participants. The facility will offer specialised, pre-prepared vehicles for off-road <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/racing">racing,</a> allowing enthusiasts to compete without owning or transporting their own vehicle. A few manufacturers have shown interest in promoting the 'arrive and drive' facility, he added.</p>.Indian Racing Festival | It's vroom vroom time in Goa!.<p>During the event, three obstacles will be given simultaneously for the participants, so that equal opportunity is given for all, he added.</p><p>President Musa Sherif said the journey from humble beginnings to organising 400 events reflects the dedication of the team and the support of the motorsport community.</p><p>“Having organised over 250 events for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahindra">Mahindra</a> Adventure and conducted every possible format of motorsport across India, we bring unparalleled experience. Oddoor Farm provides the perfect terrain to test both machine and driver,” he said.</p><p>He added that more than 50 experienced motorsport officials will oversee the event to ensure professional standards and safety.</p><p>Over the past two-and-a-half decades, IMSC has organised a wide range of motorsport events across the country. Participants are expected from across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> and neighbouring states, promising a high-octane weekend for motorsport enthusiasts.</p>