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Inclusive development key to Viksit Bharat: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said programmes such as Make in India, Startup India and Atmanirbhar Bharat have provided a new direction for India's growth and self-reliance.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 09:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruC P Radhakrishnan

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