Inclusive development key to Viksit Bharat: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan

<p>Mangaluru: Vice President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan">C P Radhakrishnan</a> said that inclusive development that caters to the needs of all is needed to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisaged by the Prime Minister, must become a national movement. It should not remain a dream but become a reality through the contribution of every citizen.</p><p>Speaking after inaugurating Matrushree Industrial Park situated at Renkedaguthu in Belthangady on Sunday, he said "No force can stop India from becoming a developed nation by 2047 if we work together towards that goal. Siri products Dharmasthala is following the true spirit of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi's </a>'Vocal for Local' campaign, which seeks to nurture entrepreneurship and self-reliance. Through Atmanirbhar Bharat, we must produce more within the country to reduce dependence on imports and generate greater employment opportunities," he added. </p><p>He said "Dharmasthala is a unique place where spirituality and service coexist. It is a sacred centre where faith finds expression through education, healthcare, women's empowerment and rural development." </p>.PM Modi inaugurates Dhyan Mandir in Bengaluru, urges Art of Living to 'lead natural farming movement'.<p>"I have witnessed the quality of Siri products. When products and services are of the highest quality, success naturally follows. The greatness of Dharmasthala lies in its ability to rise above religious boundaries and social divisions" he added. </p><p>For centuries, Dharmasthala has stood as a symbol of harmony and service to the poor. At a time when the world is discussing coexistence and harmony, Dharmasthala has been practising these values for centuries, he noted. </p><p>Stating that Siri is not merely a commercial enterprise, he said it is a movement that has transformed rural women into creators and entrepreneurs. The word 'SIRI' signifies prosperity, abundance. Today, Siri directly supports the livelihoods of around 3,000 individuals and indirectly benefits nearly 10,000 people, most of whom belong to economically weaker sections. The efforts to connect rural products with wider markets through digital platforms and modern supply chains are highly commendable. He hoped that the Siri model inspires similar initiatives across the country and helps create more industries within rural ecosystems, enabling India to showcase such success stories before the world. </p><p>Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said programmes such as Make in India, Startup India and Atmanirbhar Bharat have provided a new direction for India's growth and self-reliance. </p><p>Emphasising the need for sustainable growth, the Governor said green industrialisation represents the future of India. He called for greater focus on pollution-free and eco-friendly industrial practices. "Young people should be encouraged to become job creators rather than job seekers," he added. </p><p>Siri product catalogue was released by the Vice President on the occasion. Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade, DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta and others were present. </p><p>Earlier in the day, Vice President visited Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and had darshan of the deity. </p>.Mandya: PM Modi stresses on 9 principles for Viksit Bharat in Adichunchanagiri Mutt.<p>Vice president said that true secularism means treating all religions equally and respecting every faith. It does not mean appeasing any one religion. </p><p>"Hindus do not hate followers of other religions. We believe in respecting and accepting every religion. When I had attended a church conference in Kerala, some questioned me whether I was a fundamentalist. No Hindu is a fundamentalist. I stand for all religions. However, I am against religious conversions. Everyone has the right to practise and remain in their own faith," he said. </p><p>"If harmony among religions is to be maintained, we must avoid practices that create confrontation and division. We do not hesitate to respect Allah or Jesus Christ," he added. </p>