<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Ultimate Players Association (KUPA) will organise the India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2026 at Blue Bay eco beach in Tannirbavi from March 6 to 8.</p><p>The tournament will bring together top beach ultimate athletes to the coastal city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/international-flights-to-west-asian-countries-from-mangaluru-cancelled-3916314">Mangaluru </a>for the national level competition, said Abhijith Kumar from KUPA.</p><p>The nationals is organised under the aegis of India Ultimate and is hosted by KUPA, the championship will feature leading club teams from across India in both Open and Women’s category. In fact, for the first time, the India Ultimate Beach Nationals is held on the west coast of India, he told media persons.</p><p>The event will be held from 6.30 am to 10.30 am and 3 pm to 6.45 pm.</p><p>As many as 25 teams will take part with nine teams in the women's category and 16 in open category. The valedictory of the tournament will be attended by DK MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, DC Darshan H V and others.</p><p>Sudeep from Kudla Kai team of Ultimate sport said the team from Mangaluru will be taking part in the championship. It is a mixed gender and non-contact team sport played by the individuals in the age group of 14 to 45-50. The Kudla Kai team was established two years ago.</p>.International flights to West Asian countries from Mangaluru cancelled.<p>Explaining the sport, he said 5-on-5 competitive Frisbee tournament is played on sand, featuring 45-minute games to 15 points. It blends rules from various sports, where players self-officiate and use a "spirit circle" for conflict resolution. Here the players score by passing a flying disc into an end zone without running with the disc.</p><p>Suhani Bedi, who had captained Team India Mixed team at the 2017 World Championships of Beach Ultimate (WCBU) and who introduced the sport in Mangaluru, said “Along with my husband, I moved to Mangaluru after his transfer in 2024. As an Ultimate Player who played for Team India, we decided to start the sport in the city. I play with the Kudla Kai team now in the city.” </p><p>India Ultimate Beach Nationals 2026 mascot and anthem was also unveiled on the occasion. </p>