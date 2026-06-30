Indian Coast Guard off Mangaluru coast rescues 6 fishermen after distress call

<p>Mangaluru:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-coast-guard"> Indian Coast Guard</a> rescued six fishermen from the distressed Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha in a Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operation off the coast of Mangaluru.</p><p>Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet, intercepted a VHF RT distress call from a fishing boat located about 33 nautical miles off Surathkal coast, reporting severe flooding and hull damage due to rough sea conditions, placing the lives of all six crew members at imminent risk.</p>.Boat sinks near Karnataka's Kodi Bengre, all six fishermen onboard rescued.<p>Responding to the call, the ICG immediately diverted the ship to render assistance, effecting a rendezvous with the distressed vessel within 90 minutes. The rescue operation was carried out under rough sea conditions. Strong winds, poor visibility and approaching darkness significantly complicated the mission. </p><p>The Coast Guard team deploying remote-operated lifebuoys specifically designed for use in inclement sea conditions were able to save the stranded fishermen.</p><p>The fishing boat was registered in Udupi.</p>