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Indian Coast Guard off Mangaluru coast rescues 6 fishermen after distress call

The rescue operation was carried out under rough sea conditions. Strong winds, poor visibility and approaching darkness significantly complicated the mission.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 06:06 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruUdupiIndian Coast Guard

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