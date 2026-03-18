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Indian wolf gives birth to seven pups at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru

The mother and all seven pups are healthy and thriving.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:35 IST
MangaluruZooenvironmentWolf

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