<p>Mangaluru: An Indian wolf named Geeta at Pilikula Biological Park gave birth to seven pups —four males and three females. </p><p>The park has been housing Indian wolves for the past three years, and this marks the first successful breeding of the species at the facility. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mangaluru%20">Pilikula </a>Development Authority in charge Commissioner Dr Arun Kumar Shetty described the development as a major achievement in the zoo’s conservation and captive breeding efforts.</p>.Three new cubs born to Cheetah Gamini in MP's Kuno Park; India's count rises to 38.<p>The mother and all seven pups are healthy and thriving. They are being closely monitored by veterinarians and animal caretakers to ensure their well-being.</p><p>The pups have now grown active and are seen moving around. They have also been opened for public viewing, offering visitors a chance to observe the rare species from close. </p>