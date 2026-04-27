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Inter-state thief arrested in Karnataka; melted stolen ornaments recovered

The investigation was led by Circle Inspector Shivakumar B, who formed a special team comprising PSIs and staff to trace the accused.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:42 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 06:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

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