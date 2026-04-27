<p>Udupi: Police have arrested an inter state thief in connection with a daytime house theft in Byndoor and recovered stolen gold ornaments that were melted and hidden in Tamil Nadu. The arrested is Umesh Balegar alias Umesh P alias Umesh Reddy, an interstate habitual thief from Kaup.</p><p>The theft occurred on March 5, during the day at the residence of Gurukiran Patwal in Paduvari village along the Byndoor-Someshwara road. Following the theft of ornaments, a case was registered at Byndoor Police Station under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the BNS.</p>.Karnataka: Interstate thief arrested for theft at Sri Ramanjaneya Temple in Kenjaru village.<p>The investigation was led by Circle Inspector Shivakumar B, who formed a special team comprising PSIs and staff to trace the accused. During interrogation, the arrested revealed that he melted the stolen gold ornaments into ingot and concealed them in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, with the intention of selling them. Based on this information, the police team travelled to Madurai and recovered about 22 grams of gold, valued at approximately Rs 2.81 lakh, from his possession.</p><p>According to the police, Umesh Balegar was a habitual interstate offender with as many as 36 cases registered against him across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He has been convicted in eight cases, while 23 cases are still pending trial in various courts across districts — Belthangady, Bantwal, Moodbidri, Subrahmanya, Puttur, Koppa, Thirthahalli, Sirsi, Basavanahalli (Chikkamagaluru), Hiriyur (Chitradurga), Sringeri, Kumta, Malpe and Kaup.</p>