Inter state thief arrested in Mangaluru, gold worth Rs 20 lakh recovered

According to the police, the arrested is Samad Khan (37), a resident of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 08:03 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 08:03 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

