<p>Mangaluru: The police have arrested an inter-state thief in connection with the theft of gold ornaments weighing around 170–180 grams from a bag in a bus in Bantwal town police station limits. Jewellery worth approximately Rs 20 lakh has been recovered from the accused.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested is Samad Khan (37), a resident of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. The theft occurred on November 19, when gold ornaments kept inside a bag in a bus were stolen within the Bantwal Town police station jurisdiction.</p><p>Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Bantwal Town Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, police arrested Khan and recovered about 174 grams of stolen gold ornaments. Further investigation is in progress.</p><p>The operation was carried out under the direction of Bantwal sub division ASP Yash Kumar Sharma, by investigation officer Ananth Padmanabha, police inspector Bantwal Town Police, PSI Sandeep Kumar Shetty and staff.</p>