<p>Mangaluru: International flights operating between Mangaluru International Airport and key destinations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia </a>were cancelled on Sunday and also on Monday following the closure of airspace in parts of the region after attacks reportedly launched by Israel and the United States against Iran.</p><p>Airport authorities confirmed that services to Jeddah, Muscat, Dubai, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi were among those affected.</p><p>Among the cancelled Air India Express flights on March 1 were IX845 (Mangaluru to Jeddah), IX846 (Jeddah – Mangaluru), IX817 (Mangaluru to Muscat), IX818 (Muscat–Mangaluru), IX831 (Mangaluru to Dubai), IX832 (Dubai–Mangaluru), IX813 (Mangaluru to Dubai), IX841 (Mangaluru to Bahrain), and IX815 (Mangaluru to Abu Dhabi).</p> .International flight operations hit at Mangaluru Airport due to conflict in Middle East.<p>Flights cancelled on March 2 included IX814 (Dubai to Mangaluru), IX842 (Bahrain to Mangaluru) and IXR16 (Abu Dhabi –Mangaluru).</p><p>IndiGo flights were also impacted. Flight 6E 1467 (Dubai–Mangaluru), scheduled to arrive at 4.30 pm, was cancelled. Outbound services 6E 1438 (Mangaluru–Dubai) and 6E 1468 (Mangaluru– Abu Dhabi), were also cancelled.</p> .<p>To assist affected passengers, the airport has arranged additional seating facilities at the kerbside area. Airline staff were seen coordinating with travellers regarding rescheduling and further updates.</p><p>Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight status before proceeding to the airport.</p>