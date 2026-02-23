<p>Chikkamagaluru: The police have registered an FIR against 29 people in connection with a day-long road blockade, stone pelting, attempt to overturn a police vehicle, and obstruction of officials on duty during a protest held at Kadabagere in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru</a> on Sunday, with the body of a woman who was killed in a wild elephant attack.<br><br>Based on a complaint filed by Balehonnur Police Sub-Inspector Ambareesh, an FIR has been registered at the Balehonnur Police Station against Chandrashekar Rai of Honnekoppa, Abhishek of Hosahalli, Manjashetty of Kadabagere, Praveen Khandya, Adarsh of Kumbaragodu, Karthik Halehalli, Purushottama of Kooskal, Sachin of Moodubagilu, Varkatte Dhananjaya , and 20 others.<br><br>According to the FIR, Boramma was trampled to death by a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephant-attack">wild elephant</a> at Nagesh Gowda’s estate in Hyarambipura. When her son and forest department staff were bringing the body, Chandrashekar Rai, Manjashetty, and others allegedly blocked the vehicle at Kadabagere and obstructed officials from performing their duty. When police reached the spot on receiving information, protesters had placed the body in the middle of the road and were staging a demonstration, raising provocative slogans and blocking smooth traffic movement.</p>.Woman's death in jumbo attack triggers protest in Chikkamagaluru.<p><br>The complaint stated that despite officials informing the public that the wild elephant had been captured, some individuals allegedly spread misinformation claiming that forest and police personnel were lying and called for a protest. More than 150 people completely blocked the road demanding that the Forest Minister, Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police visit the spot. Even after appealing to clear the road , they allegedly erected a tent in the middle of the road.<br><br>At around 5 pm, the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and Deputy Conservator of Forests visited the spot and offered Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the deceased woman’s family. However, the protesters demanded Rs 50 lakh. The complaint further stated that despite pleas from the family to allow them to perform the last rites, the protesters did not cooperate.</p><p>Around 6 pm, protesters began pelting stones at the police. As a result, the DySP, PSI Madhu, and police personnel Rekha, Jayaramegowda, Manjunath, Bhimasena Kanaburu, Hanumantha Gudadinni, Raghunaik, and Shivananda sustained injuries.<br><br>The same group later allegedly attempted to lift and overturn a vehicle belonging to the Armed Reserve Police. To prevent damage to public property and loss of life, the personnel present at the scene dispersed the crowd. Subsequently, the woman’s body was handed over to her relatives, the FIR stated. </p>