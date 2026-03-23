<p>Mangaluru: The Sullia Police have arrested a man who had been absconding for nearly a decade in connection with a ganja peddling case.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested is Naseem, a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, was wanted in a case registered at Sullia Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 20(b) of the NDPS Act. He had also been listed as a long-pending accused for failing to appear before the court for trial for around 10 years.</p>.Hydro ganja worth Rs 39 lakh seized at Bengaluru airport.<p>A police team comprising Head Constables Ramesh L, Raju Naik D, and Police Constable Vikhyat J Gowda traced and apprehended the accused from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. He was subsequently produced before the Sullia court.</p><p>Police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.</p>