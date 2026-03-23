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Karnataka: Absconding accused in ganja case arrested in Uttar Pradesh after 10 years

According to police, the arrested is Naseem, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was wanted in a case registered at Sullia Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 20(b) of the NDPS Act.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:16 IST
Karnataka NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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