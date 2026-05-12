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Karnataka Congress MLCs criticise PM Modi's austerity appeal

MLC Ivan D'Souza said reducing the use of petrol and diesel is practically impossible in a country like India, where transportation and livelihoods are largely dependent on fuel-powered vehicles.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:02 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressIvan D’Souza

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