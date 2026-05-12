<p>Mangaluru: Congress leaders including MLCs in Dakshina Kannada have strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks urging people to reduce the use of petrol and diesel, avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from purchasing gold.</p><p>MLC Ivan D'Souza said reducing the use of petrol and diesel is practically impossible in a country like India, where transportation and livelihoods are largely dependent on fuel-powered vehicles. He questioned the intention behind the Prime Minister’s remarks, stating that people cannot suddenly stop using vehicles that run on petrol and diesel.</p><p>He alleged that references to fuel shortages could be aimed at justifying future hikes in petrol and diesel prices. He said continuous hikes in fuel prices are making life difficult for ordinary citizens and warned that any further hike after elections in five states would severely impact the working class.</p>.New excise policy: Local liquor may get pricier in Karnataka.<p>In a statement, D’Souza further alleged that the Prime Minister appeared to be more focused on elections and political growth than on the welfare of common people.</p><p>Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada District Congress President Harish Kumar termed the Prime Minister’s remarks “irresponsible” for a person holding the country’s highest office.</p><p>He pointed out that commercial LPG prices had increased sharply and the prices of essential commodities had already soared. “On one hand, the Prime Minister speaks about promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat, the automobile industry and industrial growth, while on the other hand he advises people to limit vehicle usage,” he said. Harish Kumar further alleged that advising people not to buy gold will severely affect the jewellery sector and questioned who will take responsibility for the losses suffered by the industry. He described the remarks as immature and accused the Union government of pushing the country deeper into economic distress.</p><p>Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President and MLC Manjunath Bhandari also criticised the Prime Minister’s statements, calling them “childish” and said the people of the country did not expect such remarks from a Prime Minister.</p><p>He said commercial LPG prices had risen steeply, industries were struggling due to inflation, and warnings of fertiliser shortages had emerged. In such a situation, he said, the Prime Minister’s comments will only push the public and industrial sector into greater uncertainty.</p><p> He further said that during periods of global economic instability, it is the responsibility of the Union government to reassure citizens rather than create confusion and fear among the public. </p>