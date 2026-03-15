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Karnataka court tells man to do community service for repeated traffic violations

Three separate cases were registered against Rakshith G, a resident of Sullia, on March 12, under the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act for repeated traffic violations in the Sullia town.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 18:27 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluru

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