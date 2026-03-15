<p>Mangaluru: A Sullia resident, who repeatedly violated traffic rules, has been fined and directed by a court to undertake 15 days of community service to create public awareness on road safety.</p><p>Three separate cases were registered against Rakshith G, a resident of Sullia, on March 12, under the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act for repeated traffic violations in the Sullia town. The cases were booked under Sections 119 read with 177, 184 and 194(C) of the IMV Act, police said.</p><p>Based on the chargesheet filed by Sullia Police Station Sub-Inspector Santhosh B P before the SCJ and JMFC Court in Sullia, the cases were taken up for hearing.</p>.Karnataka: Two injured in knife attack over trivial issue: two arrested.<p>After hearing the case, the court imposed a total fine of Rs 3,000 in two cases. In all three cases, the court also ordered the accused to undertake community services for five days each, amounting to 15 days, between March 15 and March 29.</p><p>As part of the service, Rakshith has been directed to stand at junctions in the Sullia town holding placards and spread awareness among the public on the importance of following traffic regulations.</p><p>The court also ordered the suspension of his driving licence for three months.</p>