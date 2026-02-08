<p>Mangaluru: The Puttur rural police have <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime">arrested </a>three persons including ganja supplier from Odisha in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/four-arrested-for-selling-mdma-ganja-in-puttur-3877162">seizure </a>of 1.6 quintal ganja worth Rs 53.03 lakh reported on January 19.<br>According to the police, continuing the seizure of a large quantity of ganja in January, the police were successful in arresting Mohammed Fayyaz DK (27), a resident of Charmadi in Belthangady taluk, and Nazeer (42), a resident of Kakkinje, Belthangady. </p><p>The duo allegedly arranged money and vehicles for the transportation of the ganja. Further investigation led police to Odisha, where the ganja supplier, Deepak Patra (37), was arrested by a special team led by Puttur Sub-Divisional DySP Pramod Kumar. </p>.Ganja worth Rs 40,03,000 seized in Mangaluru.<p>During the operation, police also seized 1 kg 788 grams of ganja worth Rs 80,000 from the accused.</p><p><br>The operation was carried out by a team comprising DySP Pramod Kumar, Puttur Rural Police Sub-Inspector Gunapala J, and police personnel Devaraj, Harshith, Prashanth, Adram, Prashanth Rai, Praveen Rai, Subramani, Bhimasen, Suresh, and Divyaprakash.</p>