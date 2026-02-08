Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Karnataka crime: 3 more arrested in connection with ganja seizure worth Rs 53.03 lakh

During the operation, police also seized 1 kg 788 grams of ganja worth Rs 80,000 from the accused.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 05:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 05:04 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeDrugsganja

Follow us on :

Follow Us