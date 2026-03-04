<p>Udupi: Four youth were arrested and a juvenile was booked in connection with a stabbing case near Malpe Beach late night on Tuesday.</p><p>The incident occurred around 9.30 pm near the Blue Waves Guest House in Kodavoor village limits. According to police, the accused—Amrith Bhandari (22), Pragnesh (22), Punith Poojary (24) and Abhijith (20)—arrived in a car along with a juvenile in conflict with law. The group allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and carried a knife.</p>.SI collapses, dies during Karnataka Police Run in Udupi.<p>Police said a quarrel broke out over an issue related to the sister of one of the accused. When Hindutva leader Manjunath Salian, also known as Manju Kola, questioned the confrontation, the accused allegedly abused him and assaulted the group present at the beach. During the altercation, Pragnesh is alleged to have stabbed Manju Kola on the left side of the abdomen with a knife, causing grievous injuries. Varun and Latheesh also sustained knife injuries, while the complainant Santosh A Amin and others were allegedly assaulted and threatened before the accused fled the scene.</p><p>Based on Santosh Amin’s complaint, Malpe Police Station registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including provisions relating to unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, assault, criminal intimidation and use of deadly weapons.</p><p>The case is being investigated by Sub-Inspector Eeranna Shiragumpi. The four suspects have been taken into custody and will be produced before the court after completion of formalities. The juvenile involved will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police added.</p><p>The arrests were made under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Belliyappa (Udupi Sub-Division) and Circle Police Inspector Ramachandra Naik of Malpe Circle.</p>