<p>Mangaluru: The Karnataka (Govt) Polytechnic (KPT), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> has been selected for setting up Centre of Excellence (CoE) by the Karnataka government at a cost of Rs 75 crore. The centre of excellence will be in logistics and supply chain, said KPT Principal Harisha Shetty.</p><p>He said the process for procurement of machines required for the CoE has begun. The CoE is likely to be ready by August. At present, it will be started in the available building of the KPT, he told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>It will also help in enhancing skill development, imparting training for the industry. The CoE facility will also be used by the colleges in the nearby areas, he said. </p>.Ashwini Vaishnaw proposes Centre of Excellence at GSV, DGCA MoU to boost aviation training .<p>The primary objective of these CoE is to enhance Karnataka's overall technology landscape by creating programmes and initiatives across four key pillars— Industry, R&D/academia, government, and startups/ecosystem building. The CoE will foster innovation, facilitate research and development, support industry needs, and so on. </p><p>Student welfare officer Harish C P said to shape higher education in line with current industry requirements, the government of Karnataka had decided to set up Centres of Excellence at a cost of about Rs 2,500 crore in nine places in the state. KPT is the only polytechnic in the state to have such a facility. The rest of the centres will come up in engineering colleges and universities. </p><p>As Mangaluru has a port facility where the import and export activities are carried out and the city has good connectivity via air and sea, the CoE in KPT will focus on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/logistics">logistics</a> and supply chain.</p>