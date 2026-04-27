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Karnataka govt picks KPT Mangaluru for Rs 75 crore Centre of Excellence

As Mangaluru has a port facility and the city has good connectivity via air and sea, the CoE in KPT will focus on logistics and supply chain.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 15:40 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluru

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