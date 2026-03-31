<p>Mangaluru: The Bajpe Police Station on Tuesday have arrested an interstate thief in connection with a theft at the Sri Ramanjaneya Temple in Kenjaru village.</p><p>According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said the incident occurred on March 3, when he broke open the temple door, trespassed inside, and stole approximately Rs 25,000 from three donation hundis. A case was registered at Bajpe Police Station following the complaint.</p><p>Acting on the case, a special team was formed to trace the accused. Based on credible information, the police arrested Shabiq Ahmed Sheikh Abdul Khader (25), a resident of Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu.</p>.UP Police arrests Bihar cleric over objectionable remarks against CM Adityanath's mother.<p>During interrogation, the arrested reportedly confessed to committing the theft at the Kenjaru temple. The police also recovered the stolen hundi.</p><p>Further investigation revealed that the arrested is also involved in a theft case registered at Brahmavar Police Station in Udupi district. He is also suspected to have been involved in a motorcycle theft case reported in the Tokur–Jokatte area under Panambur Police Station limits in the last week of February this year.</p><p>The commissioner said the arrested used to travel by train from Tamil Nadu, committing thefts, and return to Tamil Nadu to evade arrest.</p><p>The operation was led by Bajpe Police Inspector Balakrishna along with staff including Nutan, Rajesh, and Prakash. The arrested was produced before court, which remanded him in judicial custody. </p>