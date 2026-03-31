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Karnataka: Interstate thief arrested for theft at Sri Ramanjaneya Temple in Kenjaru village

During interrogation, the arrested reportedly confessed to committing the theft at the Kenjaru temple. The police also recovered the stolen hundi.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

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