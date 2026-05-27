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Karnataka min directs setting up of check points at Kukke Subrahmanya temple to curb use of single-use plastic

Speaking to reporters at Kukke Subrahmanya on Tuesday, the minister said he was alarmed to see plastic bottles, plates, and other waste scattered along roadsides while visiting the temple.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 05:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKukke Subrahmanya templesingle-use plastic

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