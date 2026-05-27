Karnataka min directs setting up of check points at Kukke Subrahmanya temple to curb use of single-use plastic

<p>Mangaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said that he has directed the setting up of inspection checkpoints on all four entry routes leading to the Kukke Subrahmanya temple to curb the use of single-use plastic. He said a two-stage inspection system will be implemented at these checkposts.</p><p>Speaking to reporters at Kukke Subrahmanya on Tuesday, the minister said he was alarmed to see plastic bottles, plates, and other waste scattered along roadsides while visiting the temple. Following discussions with officials, the decision to set up checkposts was taken.</p><p>He also noted that issues related to deemed forests in the state are being addressed through joint surveys conducted by the Revenue and Forest Departments. However, he pointed out that surveyors in the Revenue Department have been on strike for the past few months, and there is also a shortage of survey staff, as informed by the Udupi Deputy Commissioner. Special personnel will be deployed for the joint survey, and consultations will be held with the Revenue Minister on the issue. </p>.Muslim organisations urge Karnataka Congress for Rajya Sabha seat.<p>He added that lakhs of devotees visit Kukke Subrahmanya, and precautionary steps are being taken to prevent wildlife attacks. Additional cages will be installed in leopard-prone areas, elephant trenches will be completed to prevent entry, and solar fencing will be set up where required.</p><p> The minister also directed strict action against those discharging untreated waste directly into the Kumaradhara River. He said local bodies must monitor waste management systems and inspect treatment plants regularly. Warning notices should be issued for first-time violations, but repeated offenders must face criminal cases. </p>