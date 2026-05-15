<p>Mangaluru: Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangalore MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-t-khader">U T Khader</a> has expressed serious concern over the oil spill incident reported in Ullal on Thursday night, terming it highly unfortunate.</p><p>He said it was alarming that several commuters were injured after two-wheelers skidded on the road due to oil that leaked from a container during transit.</p><p>He stressed the need for strict preventive measures to ensure such incidents do not recur. He has also instructed the City Police Commissioner to take firm action against the container operator as well as the owners of the fish meal factory linked to the shipment.</p><p>While reiterating support for industrial growth in Ullal, he made it clear that activities endangering public safety or causing inconvenience will not be tolerated. </p>.LPG tanker overturns, traffic disrupted on Mangaluru-Udupi highway.<p>He further demanded that the owners of the concerned fish meal factory bear the full medical expenses of the injured persons and extended wishes for their speedy recovery.</p><p>According to police, a container carrying fish oil from a fish meal unit to Mangaluru Port developed a leak while enroute. The driver reportedly noticed the spill near Abbakka Circle and later parked the vehicle near Mastikatte.</p><p>In the meantime, several vehicles, particularly two-wheelers following the container, skidded on the oil-slicked stretch of road, leading to injuries.</p><p>Police personnel rushed to the scene, cordoned off one side of the road, and used mud and dust to absorb the spilled oil to prevent further accidents.</p><p>Traffic was later restored after the road was cleared. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru Traffic South Police Station. </p>