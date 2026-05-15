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Karnataka: Oil spill leaves riders injured; U T Khader seeks strict action against responsible

According to police, a container carrying fish oil from a fish meal unit to Mangaluru Port developed a leak while enroute.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 11:19 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruU T Khadercombating oil spills

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