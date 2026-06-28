Karnataka: Police arrests accused absconding for 16 years in theft case

<p>Mangaluru: Police have arrested an accused who had been absconding for nearly 16 years after failing to appear before the court in connection with a theft case registered at the Uppinangady Police Station.</p><p>The arrested Mada Swamy, a resident of Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, was wanted in a case registered under Sections 457 (house trespass or housebreaking by night), 380 (theft in a house) read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipc">IPC</a>).</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>According to police, Mada Swamy had remained absconding and had not appeared before the court for trial for around 16 years. Acting on a tip-off, Head Constables of the Uppinangady Police Station traced and arrested him at Krishnanagar.</p><p>The accused was produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him in judicial custody. </p>