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Karnataka: Police arrests accused absconding for 16 years in theft case

The accused was produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 05:01 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 05:01 IST
India NewsMangaluruIPCaccused absconding

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