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Karnataka: Three including 2 minor girls dead, three injured after compound wall collapses on four houses

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, police, and local rescue teams carried out the operation.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 03:25 IST
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The damaged houses at Nagori where three lost their lives.

The damaged houses at Nagori where three lost their lives.

Credit: DH Photo/Fakruddin H

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Published 01 July 2026, 03:25 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangaluruwall collapse

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