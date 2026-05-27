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Karnataka woman loses Rs 2.92 lakh to cyber fraudsters

The caller allegedly instructed her to click on the “screen start” button, following which Rs 94,000 was debited from her account through UPI.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 05:45 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimecybercrimeSurathkalPuttur

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