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KCET Results 2026 | Four students from Dakshina Kannada secure top-10 engineering ranks

Of the four top-ranked students from the district, three are from The Learning Centre PU College, Kottara Cross, Mangaluru, while one is from Vidyavath PU College, Guruvayanakere in Belthangady taluk.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDakshina KannadaKCET

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