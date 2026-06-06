KCET Results 2026 | Four students from Dakshina Kannada secure top-10 engineering ranks

<p>Mangaluru: Four students from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> have secured places among the top 10 rank holders in the engineering stream of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kcet">Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)</a>, the results of which were announced on Saturday.</p><p>Of the four top-ranked students from the district, three are from The Learning Centre PU College, Kottara Cross, Mangaluru, while one is from Vidyavath PU College, Guruvayanakere in Belthangady taluk.</p><p>Among them, Ira Jain of The Learning Centre PU College secured the fourth rank in the state. Speaking to <em>DH</em>, she said "Consistency in studies, hard work helped me to excel in CET." Ira said she attended classes from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm every day and devoted around three hours each evening to self-study. "I was attentive during classes and maintained a regular study schedule. My focus was also on JEE Advanced, in which I secured an All India Rank of 3,527. I am hopeful of getting admission to a premier engineering institute in the country," she said. Despite both her parents being doctors, Ira has chosen to pursue a career in engineering.</p>.KCET Results 2026 | Tanisha Karthik tops engineering, Nayana Gopi gets first rank in multiple streams .<p>Apart from academics, she enjoys quizzing, playing chess and the keyboard during her leisure time.</p><p>Rishon Fernandes, who secured the fifth rank, said his primary focus had been on JEE Advanced, in which he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 621. "I am happy and feel good about my CET ranking. I tried to study as much as possible. Apart from college hours, I used to spend around four to five hours a day studying and strengthening my understanding of the fundamentals," he said. Outside academics, he enjoys playing basketball and listening to music.</p><p>Chinmay GK of Vidyavath PU College secured the 7th rank, while Abhi Sannayya of The Learning Centre PU College secured the 8th rank. Rishon also secured 10th rank in B Pharma and Pharma D. </p><p>In the Veterinary stream, Rishab M Shetty from Expert PU College, Valacchil has secured 8th rank. In Farm sciences, Samay AS and Rishika K S from Expert PU College secured third and fourth rank respectively. Ankit Ashok Dodawad (6th), Arale Virupashi (7th) and Krutika Mallikarjun Patil (8th rank) from Expert PU college in farm science. </p><p>Rishab Shetty also secured 8th rank in nursing. Shreya Ballal Nidamboor from Sharada PU College secured ninth rank in farm science. Deeksha Shenoy of Expert PU college, Mangaluru secured 6th rank in Yoga and Naturopathy. </p>