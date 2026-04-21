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KCOCA invoked in Arif murder case: Mangaluru police chief

Further investigation had uncovered the role of five additional accused, including some who had fled to foreign countries.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsMangaluruMurder caseKCOCA

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