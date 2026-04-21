<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kcoca">KCOCA</a>) has been invoked in Arif murder case, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said on Tuesday.</p><p>"After submission of KCOCA invocation orders before the court, the case will be transferred to the Mysore Special Court for trial. Under KCOCA, membership or association with an organised crime syndicate is itself an offence, punishable with imprisonment," Commissioner informed.</p>.7 arrested in connection with murder of rowdy-sheeter in Karnataka .<p>He said investigation had revealed the involvement of 15 accused men and 10 among them had been arrested. They were taken into police custody for interrogation and had been remanded back to judicial custody. </p><p>Further investigation had uncovered the role of five additional accused, including some who had fled to foreign countries. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend them, he added.</p>