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Konkan Railway collects Rs 2.9 crore through intensified ticket checks

Konkan Railway has appealed to passengers to travel only with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience during their journey.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 06:14 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 06:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKonkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL)

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