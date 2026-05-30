Konkan Railway collects Rs 2.9 crore through intensified ticket checks

<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/konkan-railway-corporation-limited-krcl">Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL)</a> has intensified its ticket inspection drives across its network, detecting cases of unauthorized and irregular travel and recovering revenue through fares and penalties.</p><p>According to Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil B Narkar during April 2026 alone, KRCL conducted 934 special ticket-checking drives in addition to its routine inspection activities. These drives resulted in the detection of nearly 37,000 cases of unauthorised or irregular travel. A total of Rs 2.90 crore was recovered from passengers towards due railway fares and penalties.</p>.Konkan railway records ticket checking revenue of Rs 27.59 cr.<p>The railway authorities stated that during the financial year 2025-26, KRCL carried out 11,394 special ticket-checking drives across its route. The inspections led to the detection of 4,99,675 cases of unauthorised or irregular travel, resulting in the recovery of Rs 27.68 crore in railway fares and penalties.</p><p>Konkan Railway has appealed to passengers to travel only with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience during their journey.</p><p>With the travel season expected to witness increased passenger traffic, KRCL has announced that it will further intensify ticket-checking drives throughout its route. The drives will be conducted in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway officials to ensure safe, secure and comfortable travel for genuine passengers. </p>