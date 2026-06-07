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Kotekar society robbery: Police arrests one more accused; remanded in judicial custody

To trace the absconding suspects involved in the case, a special investigation team had been constituted which tracked down and apprehended the accused near Panvel Railway Station in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangalururobbery

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