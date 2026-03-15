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KSCPCR chief pays surprise visit to Dharmasthala Police Station

Kosambe reviewed the functioning of the Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) and examined the register of the Open House programme and records related to cases involving children.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 18:25 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 18:25 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina KannadaChild Welfare CommitteeDharmasthala

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