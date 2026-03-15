<p>Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Shashidhar S Kosambe paid a surprise visit to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a> Police Station on Sunday.</p><p>He reviewed the functioning of child-related procedures and records and directed officials to organise an ‘Open House’ programme in schools and colleges every Thursday to create awareness among children about their rights.</p><p>Kosambe also instructed that Form No 1 must be filled, while producing children in conflict with law before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), and Form No 17 must be mandatorily filled when children are taken for counselling before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child-welfare-committee">Child Welfare Committee</a> (CWC). </p>.Karnataka child rights commission to urge state govt to extend menstrual leaves to schools, colleges.<p>Later, he reviewed the functioning of the Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) and examined the register of the Open House programme and records related to cases involving children. </p><p>He directed the police to promptly report cases related to child rights violations, such as child abduction, POCSO cases and child marriage.</p><p>The chairperson also instructed officials to install a permanent display board containing the names, addresses and phone numbers of designated officers, as well as the Child Helpline number 1098, in accordance with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (Section 107) and Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016 (Rules 8(6) and 86(11).</p><p>PSI Samarth Ganiger was present during the visit.</p>