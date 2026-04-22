Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Learning takes backseat with govt lecturers entrusted with census duty in Dakshina Kannada

Teachers serving as enumerators in Puttur and Kadaba taluks staged a dharna in Puttur on Wednesday and later submitted a memorandum.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 19:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 19:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDakshina KannadaCensus

Follow us on :

Follow Us