<p>Mangaluru: The 'timetable' drafted to complete syllabus before the semester ends in May has been disrupted in many government degree colleges across Dakshina Kannada district, due to census duty.</p><p>The worst affected among the lot appears to be Government First Grade College in Vittal. According to sources, nine permanent staff including Principal Padmanabha have been assigned Housing Census duty. According to sources, nine permanent staff since April 16 have been been trying to balance census work with the teaching duties. </p><p>"The 33 year-old college by utilising services of nine guest lectures has ensured that the syllabus will be completed before the declaration of study holidays. But the process of preparing students for examinations, admission of students to BA, BCom, BSW and MSW courses will surely be affected," a staff serving in the college told <em>DH</em> on conditions of anonymity.</p>.Karnataka: After caste survey, teachers now deputed on census.<p><strong>Distribute tool kit and ensure safety of enumerators</strong></p><p>Teachers serving as enumerators in Puttur and Kadaba taluks staged a dharna in Puttur on Wednesday and later submitted a memorandum to Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese to ensure safety, well being of enumerators engaged in House Listing and Housing Census. </p><p>Visually challenged Shivu Rathod, who led the delegation of enumerators, told <em>DH</em>, when contacted, that as promised during the training the `tool-kits' are yet to be handed over to enumerators by district administration. The tool kit among others includes Identity cards.</p><p>"As part of census work, we are visiting houses without Tool kits and ID cards," Shivu said. The memorandum to be handed over to deputy commissioner also demanded transport facility, accident and health insurance. During previous surveys, many enumerators had been bitten by pet dogs, he recollected.</p>.Census houselisting begins; GBA deploys 26,000 staff.<p>"The encashment leave of previous surveys continues to be denied to enumerators, he said and sought co-operation of all as each enumerator was entrusted with the task of completing 200 to 400 house visits by May 15. Sources informed that associations had written to government on exempting government lecturers from census duty. But as census process is mandatory under Census Act, 1948, government lecturers have no options," rued sources.</p><p><strong>Share accurate information: Davangere DC</strong></p><p>Teachers of primary and high schools, staff of various departments including health, public works, urban local bodies have been deployed on census work across Davangere district. Jayana, a high school teacher, told <em>DH</em> that each enumerator was given in charge of houses ranging from 80 to 160 in a particular area. "Some people ask us how many times you visit our houses as caste survey had been conducted earlier in the state. When we convince them this census is about population and not caste. They share information with enumerators," he said. Davangere Deputy Commissioner G M Gangadhara Swamy appealed to people to share accurate information with enumerators and treat them with respect.</p>