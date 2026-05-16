<p>Mangaluru: A ‘Legal Aid Help desk’ has been launched at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>District Prison to provide free legal assistance to inmates imprisoned in minor cases, excluding those involved in serious criminal offences, and to support their families.</p><p>Principal district and sessions Judge Basavaraj inaugurated the centre on Friday.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Judge Basavaraj said the District Legal Services Authority has already been offering free legal aid and that establishing the facility within the prison premises would make legal assistance more accessible to inmates and their families.</p>.Mangaluru man arrested for transporting narcotic substances; 3 kg ganja seized.<p>District legal services authority member secretary Zaibunnisa said legal technicalities often prevent family members from meeting inmates, which can also delay bail procedures. In such situations, prisoners and their relatives can now obtain free legal guidance and support through the newly established centre.</p><p>She added that the facility would also enable inmates’ families to communicate with prisoners twice a week through the centre.</p><p>The help desk will function from 11 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 5:30 pm daily. Three advocates have been appointed to provide legal advice and guidance to the families of the accused. In addition, the authority has appointed 10 legal volunteers to support the initiative. However, the facility will not extend assistance to those accused in murder, POCSO, major NDPS, and rape cases. Accused persons in other categories of cases will be eligible for legal support through the centre.</p><p>Mangaluru Prison Superintendent Sharana Basappa, advocates Raviraj, KSISF Inspector Subhash, and centre consultant Dennis D’Souza were present. </p>