Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Legal aid help desk opened at Mangaluru District Prison

Principal district and sessions Judge Basavaraj inaugurated the centre on Friday.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 04:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 04:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruMangaluru District Prison

Follow us on :

Follow Us