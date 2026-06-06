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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Lottery scam: Mangaluru man loses Rs 1.85 lakh

After the victim chose a number and paid Rs 100 through a QR code sent by the caller, he was informed later in the day that his selected ticket had won a Rs 12 lakh prize.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 08:27 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruFraud

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