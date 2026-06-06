Lottery scam: Mangaluru man loses Rs 1.85 lakh

<p>Mangaluru: A 50-year-old man was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.85 lakh by fraudsters who lured him with the promise of a lucrative <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> lottery prize.</p><p>In a complaint to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Surathkal </a>Police, the victim said he was browsing Facebook at his residence on May 29 when he came across an advertisement for a Kerala lottery ticket priced at Rs 50, with the draw scheduled for the same evening. </p><p>After calling the number provided in the advertisement, he was contacted by an unidentified person who introduced himself as Naveen. The caller allegedly sent lottery numbers and asked the complainant to select one.</p>.Lottery dream ends in Rs 13.71-lakh loss for Bengaluru duo.<p>After the victim chose a number and paid Rs 100 through a QR code sent by the caller, he was informed later in the day that his selected ticket had won a Rs 12 lakh prize.</p><p>To process the prize, the fraudster asked the complainant to share his identity and bank account details. The victim subsequently received demands for various payments purportedly towards taxes and processing charges.</p><p>Trusting the claims to be genuine, the complainant transferred Rs 12,000 as a one per cent processing fee, followed by Rs 24,981 towards tax. He later paid an additional Rs 58,760 to another account after being told that further tax clearance was required.</p><p>The fraudsters then demanded a final payment of Rs 89,895, assuring the complainant that the entire prize amount would be credited to his account after the deduction of a nominal charge. The victim transferred the amount to a bank account provided by the accused.</p><p>Growing suspicious, the complainant sought the office address of the lottery company. The fraudster sent a location in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The complainant and a friend travelled to the city on June 1 and reached there the following day. However, when he contacted the accused, he was told that the latter was not present at the office.</p><p>Upon making enquiries at the office, the complainant learned that the lottery scheme was fake and that he had been deceived. In total, the victim lost Rs 1,85,636 in the fraud. A case has been registered. </p>