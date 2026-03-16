LPG tanker overturns, traffic disrupted on Mangaluru-Udupi highway

<p>Udupi: Traffic on the busy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/mangaluru-three-persons-convicted-for-misuse-of-government-housing-scheme-3931534">Mangaluru</a>–Udupi highway was disrupted on Monday after an LPG tanker overturned near Katapady, leading to a gas leakage and forcing authorities to divert vehicles.</p><p>According to officials, the tanker belonging to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited was carrying LPG when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The tanker overturned and fell in the middle of the road, resulting in a gas leak from the vehicle and raising safety concerns in the area.</p><p>In order to ensure public safety and maintain smooth vehicular movement, DC Swaroopa TK has ordered diversion of traffic on the route until 8 pm on Monday.</p><p>As per the order, vehicles travelling from Mangaluru towards Udupi have been directed to take alternative routes via Kaup – Shirva – Moodubelle – Manipura to reach Manipal, and then proceed to Udupi. Alternatively, vehicles can take the Padubidri – Belman – Shirva route to Manipal before heading to Udupi.</p>.Mangaluru: Two-wheeler owner fined Rs 20,00 for allowing minor to ride.<p>Similarly, vehicles travelling from Udupi to Mangaluru have been advised to travel from Manipal via Manipura – Moodubelle – Shirva to Kaup and then proceed towards Mangaluru. Another alternative route suggested is from Manipal via Shirva – Belman to Padubidri before continuing towards Mangaluru.</p><p>The district administration stated that the order has been issued under Rule 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Rule 221(5)(A) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, according to a release from the Deputy Commissioner’s office. </p>