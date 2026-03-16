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LPG tanker overturns, traffic disrupted on Mangaluru-Udupi highway

The tanker overturned and fell in the middle of the road, resulting in a gas leak from the vehicle and raising safety concerns in the area.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 08:45 IST
KarnatakaMangaluruLPGUdupi

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