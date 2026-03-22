<p>Pyxis Pioneer, a LPG tanker sailing under the flag of Singapore arrived at New Mangalore Port on Sunday morning. The LPG tanker with a gross tonnage of 47,236 tonnes had sailed out of Port of Nederland, Texas, in the United States of America on February 14. It will unload 16,714 tonnes of LPG for Aegis Logistics Ltd at the Port and will sail out on Monday morning, as per NMP Authority’s Daily Vessel Position.</p><p>The length overall (LOA) of Pyxis Pioneer is 229.9 meters and her width is 37.24 meters.</p>.Govt hikes commercial LPG allocation to 50% as domestic output improves.<p>Meanwhile, Russian oil-laden tanker— Aqua Titan that called on Saturday night has completed unloading 96099.80 tonnes of crude oil at Single Mooring Point (SPM) of MRPL on Sunday, said sources in NMPA to DH. The vessel with Urals cargo that it loaded from a Baltic Sea port in late January had set sail for Rizhao port in China, and changed course in Southeast Asia and headed to New Mangalore port.</p><p>Meanwhile, LPG tanker Apollo Ocean is likely to call on New Mangalore Port on March 25 to discharge 26,687 tonnes of LPG for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum corporation Ltd. The vessel, sailing under the Vietnam flag, has gross tonnage of 46,025 tonnes. </p>