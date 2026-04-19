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Luxury cruise vessel Seven Seas Mariner docks at New Mangalore Port

The Bahamas-flagged vessel arrived from Cochin carrying 607 passengers and 460 crew members.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 07:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacruiseMangaluruBahamasluxury cruise

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