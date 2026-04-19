Luxury cruise vessel Seven Seas Mariner docks at New Mangalore Port

<p>Mangaluru: The fourth luxury cruise vessel-- Seven Seas Mariner called at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/crude-oil-tanker-lpg-vessels-arrive-at-new-mangalore-port-3956426">New Mangalore Port</a>. The Bahamas-flagged vessel arrived from Cochin and berthed at Berth No 4, carrying 607 passengers and 460 crew members. The call at New Mangalore forms part of its onward voyage to Mormugao.</p><p>NMPA, in coordination with Customs, Immigration, CISF, and other stakeholders, ensured smooth and efficient handling of the vessel and its passengers. The visiting tourists were facilitated with well-organised shore excursions to prominent destinations such as Karkala, Moodbidri, Pilikula, and key attractions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>city.</p>.Silicon Beach Programme's (SBP) 'BaseCamp' launched in Mangaluru .<p>The tourists visited the traditional Guthu Mane and artisans Village at Pilikula and gained first hand exposure to traditional artisan practices preserved across generations.</p><p>The live demonstrations of various traditional occupations at the Artisan Village drew considerable interest among visitors. Tourists observed activities such as pottery making, preparation of beaten rice using traditional methods, operation of oil extraction units, blacksmith work, carpentry, and craftwork involving cane and bamboo.</p><p>Visitors showed keen curiosity as artisans demonstrated their skills in each section, offering insight into how these age-old occupations continue to survive even today. The tourists also interacted with guides to learn about rural lifestyles, indigenous technologies, and the livelihood patterns of local communities, said sources in Pilikula. </p>