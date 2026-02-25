<p>Mangaluru: An accused who had been absconding abroad for nearly two years and failing to appear before the court in connection with a case registered at Vittal Police Station was arrested at Mangaluru International Airport upon his arrival from overseas.</p><p>The arrested has been identified as Ibrahim Batees, a resident of Kanyana in Bantwal. He is accused in a case registered under Sections 427, 504, 394, and 341 of the IPC, along with Section 2(A) of the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.</p>.Mangaluru: Man absconding for 13 years in assault case arrested. <p>According to the police, the accused had been evading trial and remained abroad without appearing before the jurisdictional court for the past two years. Acting on information about his return, personnel from Vittal Police Station, with the assistance of the immigration authorities at Mangaluru International Airport, arrested him at the airport. </p><p>The arrested was later produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody until March 7. </p>