<p>Mangaluru: Acting on credible information, personnel of the Konaje Police Station, along with officers and staff of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>South Sub-Division Anti-Drug Team, conducted a raid and arrested a man for allegedly selling MDMA.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said that the raid was carried out in the Navagrama Site Naryaguttu gudda area of Balepuni village, Ullal taluk, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Konaje Police Station.</p><p>The arrested man has been identified as Jordan (21), son of Jeevan, a native of Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district. He was presently residing in a rented house at Balepuni village, Ullal taluk.</p><p>During the operation, police seized 55 grams of MDMA, a mobile phone, a digital weighing scale, and other related items from the possession of the accused.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Konaje Police Station under Sections 8(c), 22(a), 22(b) and 22(c) of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is under way. </p>