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Man booked for illegal laterite stone extraction, tampering licence documents in Dakshina Kannada's Bantwal

The date mentioned in the licence document had allegedly been altered to show validity till May 29, 2026.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 08:21 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 08:21 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina Kannadalaterite mining

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