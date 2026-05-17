Man booked for illegal laterite stone extraction, tampering licence documents in Dakshina Kannada's Bantwal

<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at the Vittal Police Station against a man for allegedly carrying out illegal laterite stone extraction even after the expiry of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mining">mining</a> licence and for allegedly tampering with licence documents.</p><p>According to police, Vittal Police Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna received information that illegal red laterite stone extraction was being carried out at Kote in Alike village of Bantwal taluk, which falls under the limits of Vittal police station.</p>.Aravalli row: Won't pass order in favour of mining lease holders for now, says Supreme Court.<p>Following the tip-off, police visited the spot and verified the mining-related documents through the Department of Mines and Geology. During the inspection, it was confirmed that the mining licence had expired on April 29, 2026. However, the date mentioned in the licence document had allegedly been altered to show validity till May 29, 2026.</p><p>Based on the findings, a case was registered against Ranjith Kumar, a resident of Meramajalu in Bantwal, under Sections 318(4) and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Sections 4(1), 4(1A), and 21 of the MMDR Act, 1957, and Sections 3 and 44 of the KMMC Rules, 1994. </p>