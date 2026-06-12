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Man booked for illegally repackaging agricultural-grade urea in Dakshina Kannada's Bantwal

Authorities found that an estimated 632 bags had been repackaged in this manner.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:00 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeDakshina Kannadaurea

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