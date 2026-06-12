Man booked for illegally repackaging agricultural-grade urea in Dakshina Kannada's Bantwal

<p>Mangaluru: The Vittal police have registered a case against a man for allegedly illegally repackaging agricultural-grade <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/urea">urea</a> into industrial-use bags and selling it in violation of the law.</p><p>According to the police, acting on credible information received on the evening of June 11, Vittal Police Inspector Prakash Devadiga and his team conducted a raid at Bolanthur in Kolnadu village of Bantwal taluk.</p>.Centre may cut fertiliser subsidy as global urea prices crash over 50%.<p>During the inspection, the police found that the accused, identified as Mohammed Ashraf, was allegedly repackaging agricultural-grade urea into technical-grade bags meant for industrial use near his residence and selling it to the public. </p><p>Authorities found that an estimated 632 bags had been repackaged in this manner.</p><p>The police subsequently informed officials from the Office of the Assistant Director of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agriculture">Agriculture</a>, Bantwal. Agriculture Officer Nandana Shenoy P (Technical) visited the spot, conducted an inspection and lodged a complaint.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Vittal Police registered a case under Sections 3(2)(a), 3(2)(c), 3(2)(d) and 3(2)(f) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Further investigation is underway. </p>