<p>Mangaluru: The Panambur police have arrested a warrant accused who had been absconding for the past six years in connection with a theft case registered in 2018 at the Panambur Police Station.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the arrested is Parul Hussain Laskar alias Parul (34) from Cachar district in Assam. He was allegedly involved in a theft at a mobile phone shop at Kudumbur in Baikampady village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>taluk. He along with others had allegedly stolen mobile phones, spare parts, a CCTV DVR, and cash, together worth Rs 2,17,740, from the shop. The burglars also reportedly damaged two computer monitors worth Rs 10,000.</p>.Man wanted for theft & cattle slaughter arrested after 8 years on the run.<p>Following the incident, a case was registered in 2018 under Sections 427, 457, and 380 of the IPC at Panambur station.</p><p>However, one of the accused, Parul, had failed to appear before the court for trial and had been absconding for several years. A warrant had been issued against him by the court.</p><p>Acting on the directions of senior officers, a police team led by inspector Mohammed Salim Abbas, along with head constables Naveen Chandra and Syed Imtiyaz and police personnel Rakesh and Vinay, traced and arrested him near Manjeshwar in Kerala, said the Commissioner.</p>