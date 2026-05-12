Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Man from Assam wanted in 2018 theft case in Mangaluru arrested

A police team traced and arrested him near Manjeshwar in Kerala
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 04:47 IST
Karnataka NewsAssamCrimeMangalurutheftArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us