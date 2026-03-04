<p>Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly posting a provocative and threatening comment on Instagram about carrying out a bomb blast near a mosque in Ullal.</p><p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the arrested is Shankar Mastappa Moger (35) from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district. His social media comment was allegedly aimed at inciting hatred and enmity between communities, provoking violence and disturbing communal harmony.</p>.Ullal cops register case over social media bomb threat post.<p>Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the Ullal Police Station under sections 196(2), 197(2), 299, and 353(2) of the BNS. The police seized the mobile phone used to post the provocative post. The arrested was produced before the court. </p>