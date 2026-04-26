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Man from Karnataka evading court hearing for 7 years arrested in Bihar

Police said the accused had been absconding for about seven years without attending court proceedings in the case.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 08:20 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeBiharMangaluruPuttur

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