<p>Mangaluru: The Puttur Rural Police arrested an accused who had been absconding for nearly seven years without appearing before the court. He was arrested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>. </p><p>The accused has been identified as Tun Tun Kumar from Bihar. He was wanted in connection with a case registered at Puttur Rural Police Station under Sections 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.</p>.Murder convict from Karnataka absconding for 8 years traced in Andhra Pradesh prison.<p>Police said the accused had been absconding for about seven years without attending court proceedings in the case.</p><p>A police team comprising Head Constable Madhu K N, Police Constable Astham R, and Police Constable Nagesh KC traced the accused to Bihar and arrested him. He has been remanded in judicial custody. </p>