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Man held for attempt to murder after deliberately ramming car into 2-wheeler in Mangaluru

The complainant, Mohan Das Shetty (56), a resident of Mallikatte, had prior land dealings with the accused Mohammed Shareef and his father Mohammed Iqbal.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 21:14 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 21:14 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruAttempt to murder

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