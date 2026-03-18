<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> East Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged attempt to murder stemming from a financial issue and land deal. </p><p>According to commissioner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, the arrested is Mohammed Shareef. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station under Sections 109, 281, 352, 351, and 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.</p><p>The complainant, Mohan Das Shetty (56), a resident of Mallikatte, had prior land dealings with the accused Mohammed Shareef and his father Mohammed Iqbal. </p><p>It is reported that Shareef had invested around Rs 2 crore in properties located in Surathkal Kana and Vamanjoor. Alleging that he was cheated in the transaction, the accused reportedly bore a grudge against the complainant.</p>.Watch | Car rams police constable, speeds off with him clinging to bonnet on Bengaluru-Hosur highway.<p>On Tuesday at around 11:00 am, the accused allegedly confronted Shetty on Arya Samaj Road in Mangaluru and snatched his mobile phone during an argument. </p><p>Later, when the complainant was riding his two-wheeler, Shareef is said to have deliberately rammed his car into the vehicle from behind at high speed, in an attempt to kill him.</p><p>Following the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The arrested will be produced before the court. </p>