<p>Udupi: A 29-year-old man from Belagavi district, presently in Kundapura has allegedly been cheated of Rs 5.39 lakh in an online investment scam, following which a case has been registered at the Kundapura Rural Police Station.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Parashuram Lamani (29), he received a phone call on February 18, from a woman identified as Kaveri. She allegedly asked him to click on a link and participate in online "tasks," claiming that she had earned profits through the platform. She reportedly persuaded him to invest money to gain similar returns.</p><p>Trusting her claims, Lamani transferred Rs 2 lakh via RTGS on February 19, to a bank account held by a person named Ghulam Hussain. On February 20, he transferred another Rs 2.4 lakh via RTGS to the account of Monu Yadav. The same day, he also transferred Rs 99,200 via RTGS to an account belonging to Kuldeep.</p><p>In total, the complainant invested approximately Rs 5,39,200 from his bank account. However, he neither received any returns nor recovered the principal amount. He later realised that he had been cheated by unknown cyber fraudsters.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Kundapura Rural Police have registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Investigation is underway. </p>