Man loses Rs 3 lakh in name of credit card upgrade in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: A 45-year-old man from Mumbai was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 3 lakh by cyber fraudsters who posed as representatives of a private bank and offered a credit card upgrade.</p><p>According to the complaint, the victim said that he had arrived at his mother's house in Karnire on June 17. While he was at home, he received a phone call and the caller introduced himself as a representative of the bank and offered a lifetime upgrade of the complainant's credit card.</p>.Mulki Sundar Ram Shetty memorial site restoration demanded in Mangaluru.<p>Trusting the offer to be genuine, the complainant agreed to the proposal. The caller then sent a link through WhatsApp and asked him to complete the upgrade process. After clicking the link, a website opened, where the complainant entered his credit card details and One-Time Password (OTP).</p><p>Subsequently, multiple unauthorised transactions were made using his credit card, resulting in a loss of Rs 3,05,165. </p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>The complainant has alleged that unknown persons fraudulently obtained his card details under the pretext of upgrading the credit card and cheated him. A case has been registered at Mulki police station. </p>