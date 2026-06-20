Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Man loses Rs 3 lakh in name of credit card upgrade in Mangaluru

The complainant has alleged that unknown persons fraudulently obtained his card details under the pretext of upgrading the credit card and cheated him.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 08:45 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruFraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us