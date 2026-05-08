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Man wanted for theft & cattle slaughter arrested after 8 years on the run

The commissioner said he had been evading arrest and failing to appear before the court for the past eight years.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 04:55 IST
India NewsIndiaKarnatakaCrimeMangalurutheft

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