Man wanted for theft & cattle slaughter arrested after 8 years on the run

<p>Mangaluru: A special team of police personnel have arrested an accused who had been absconding since 2018 in connection with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-sees-about-a-third-of-identity-thefts-in-india-3995039">theft </a>and cattle slaughter cases registered at various police stations under the city police commissionerate.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the arrested is Aboobakkar Siddiq alias Kapri Siddiq, a resident of Paivalike in Uppala in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/one-more-dies-in-knife-attack-in-keralas-kasaragod-3884674">Kasaragod </a>district. He said three non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued by the court were pending against him in separate cases registered at Ullal, Konaje and Kankanady police stations.</p><p>There are theft cases registered against him in Ullal police station, and cases under prevention of cow slaughter act at Konaje and Kankanady police station limits.</p>.Accused on the run for 4 years held in Bantwal, faces 17 cases across two districts.<p>The commissioner said he had been evading arrest and failing to appear before the court for the past eight years. A special team was formed to trace absconding warrants accused in the city. </p><p>Based on information gathered about the movements of the accused, a team led by PSI Siddappa successfully apprehended him. The arrested was later handed over to Ullal Police Station for further legal procedures and was produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody. </p>