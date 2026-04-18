<p>Mangaluru: An accused against whom 35 arrest warrants had been issued for failing to appear before the court was arrested at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>International Airport upon his arrival from abroad.</p><p>According to police from Vittal Police Station, the accused, identified as Abbas G, a resident of Peruvai in Bantwal, was involved a case registered under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 504 (provoke with intention of breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using weapons), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code.</p> .<p>Abbas had repeatedly failed to appear before the court for trial and had been absconding abroad for a prolonged period. </p><p>Acting on information about his return to India, officials of the Immigration assisted the police in tracking his arrival.</p><p>Personnel from Vittal Police Station including Head Constable Mohan and Police Constables Venkappa apprehended the accused at the airport.</p><p>He was subsequently produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him in judicial custody. </p>