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Man who evaded court despite 35 warrants arrested at Mangaluru airport

Abbas had repeatedly failed to appear before the court for trial and had been absconding abroad for a prolonged period.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 06:59 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 06:59 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

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