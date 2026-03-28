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Mangalore University: From beedi rolling to gold medal; Sandhya shines with one gold medal, 7 cash prizes in MA Kannada

Despite graduating in the science stream—Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics—Sandhya chose to pursue her passion for literature for Post Graduation.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 10:03 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruBeedi

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