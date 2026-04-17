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Mangaluru: 42-year-old man sentenced to 5 years rigorous imprisonment in NDPS case

The incident had occurred on March 8, 2009, at Rathabeedi in Ujire, Belthangady, where the accused was found attempting to sell 1.500 kg of ganja valued at Rs 50,000 approximately.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 04:25 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 04:25 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruKarnatala

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