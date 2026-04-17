<p>Mangaluru: The Principal District and Sessions Court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>has sentenced an accused in connection with an attempt to sell a banned narcotic substance, and a case registered at Belthangady Police Station.</p><p>The incident had occurred on March 8, 2009, at Rathabeedi in Ujire, Belthangady, where the accused was found attempting to sell 1.500 kg of ganja valued at Rs 50,000 approximately. Based on the offence, a case was registered at Belthangady Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 20(b) of the NDPS Act.</p>.Mangaluru: Court sentences 50-year-old man to 7 years imprisonment in ganja transportation, sale case.<p>The convict T E Joseph (42), a resident of Charmady in Belthangady, was tried in the district court. Judge Basavaraj, on April 10, 2026, held the accused guilty. Subsequently, on April 16, the court pronounced the sentence.</p><p>Under Section 8(c) read with Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act, the accused has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000. In default of payment of the fine, he will undergo an additional two months of rigorous imprisonment.</p><p>Further, under Section 32-B(f) of the NDPS Act, the court has imposed one year of rigorous imprisonment.</p><p>The investigation in the case was carried out by then Police Sub-Inspector B G Subbapuramath of Belthangady Police Station, who collected the necessary evidence and submitted the final charge sheet to the court. Public Prosecutor Judith O M Crasta represented the prosecution.</p>